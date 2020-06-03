Ingham Co. Health Dept. releases statement following death of George Floyd

The Ingham County Health Department in collaboration with Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney Carol A. Siemon has released a statement following the death of George Floyd.

The letter comes after several protests have taken place across the state, and the nation overall.

Both the Ingham County Health Department and Siemon said they stand with the Black community "during this time of frustration, pain and mourning."

In the letter, the health department and Siemon said they "condemn systematic oppression, in any form, of people and communities of color."

The letter states both the health department and the Ingham County Prosecutor are committed to doing their part to combat bias and systemic racism that exists within the community.

The full letter states:

"Dear Ingham County residents:

The killing of George Floyd is a tragic result of centuries of racism deeply rooted in our country. We stand with the Black community during this time of frustration, pain and mourning. Like most communities in the U.S., racism is insidious in Ingham County and Greater Lansing. No community is unscathed by racism We share a sense of disgust at the way George Floyd was treated and the actions of these officers. We also share the disappointment of the dishonor these recent events bring to the badges of our law enforcement colleagues. We recognize that police brutality is one manifestation of racism, and we condemn any use of excessive force in policing. We also condemn the systematic oppression, in any form, of people and communities of color. Systemic racism is woven into the fabric of our society, and the rage, frustration and heartbreak we have seen are a result. Racism is reflected in inequities in neighborhood resources, educational opportunities, access to care, access to transportation, exposure to pollution and other social factors. Dismantling systemic racism will require vigilance, oversight, accountability, transparency and a willingness to take a hard look at some of the worst parts of ourselves and our systems. We are committed to doing our part, personally and professionally, to combat the biases and systemic racism that exist here in our community. Only through aggressive and intentional antiracist action can we find solutions and heal. We stand in solidarity with neighbors and colleagues who are Black, and we are committed to working with them to cultivate equity, inclusion and justice.

Ingham County Health Department Linda S. Vail, Health Officer, Dr. Adenike Shoyinka, Medical Director

Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney Carol A. Siemon "

You can also view a copy of the letter attached to this article.

