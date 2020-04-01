Ingham County Health Department reports first coronavirus death in the county

The Ingham County Health Department is reporting the county's first death related to coronavirus.

The health department said the man was in his 50's.

The health department said the man had underlying health conditions which were likely a contributing factor.

The health department said although the coronavirus is a mild illness for 80% of the population, it can be severe for some people, especially those who have existing medical conditions, or for people who are older.

“We send our deepest condolences to the grieving family members and friends at this time,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “It’s a sobering reminder of why people must practice social distancing. Not everyone who has the coronavirus will be sick. Distance yourself from others as if everyone has it. Be diligent with hand washing. Do not touch your face with unwashed hands.”

The Ingham County Health Department said the patient was not exposed to the general public to coronavirus.

Currently, there are 91 cases of coronavirus in Ingham County, according to the health department.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.