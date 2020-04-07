Ingham County Health Department gives update on coronavirus cases

The Ingham County Health Department held a virtual press conference giving an update on the current coronavirus cases in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting almost 19,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the state with 845 deaths.

"We're actively monitoring 224 people, 24 have recovered, 27 are in the hospital and 16 home recovering these are people who have been released from the hospital," said Linda Vail, Ingham County Health officer.

Of those recovered cases, Vail said they both vary from serious to mild cases.

The Ingham County Health Department will be meeting again on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

