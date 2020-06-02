Ingham County Fair cancels carnival, grounds entertainment for 2020

The Ingham County Fair has announced it will cancel certain events that are part of the fair due to COVID-19 concerns.

The fair said the carnival, grounds entertainment, grandstand events and still-life exhibits have been canceled for 2020.

Fair organizers said the Ingham County Fair Foundation is partnering with Fairgrounds to offer Ingham County youth livestock and horse shows with both large and small animal auctions.

“We take this virus very seriously and its effect on public health outweighs the risk of letting the show go on this year at full capacity. The Fair Board and staff had been working collectively on making 2020 the best fair in recent years and we will redirect those efforts to the livestock and horse shows,” Fairgrounds Events Director Lindsey McKeever said.

Fair organizers said livestock and horse shows will operate in accordance with state and local guidelines on COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are proud to be able to present these livestock and horse shows giving our youth the chance to showcase their hard work and an opportunity to sell their animals. But, these shows will look different than past years. We are still working out the details but overall, I am pleased with the direction we are heading,” McKeever said.

Jamie Skerbeck, President of Skerbeck Entertainment Group, said "While we are disappointed by the effect of COVID19 on the 2020 fair, we are fully supportive of Ingham County's decision. We plan to bring new rides to the Ingham County Fair in 2021, and cannot wait to see the smiles on everyone's faces next year. To all of our friends in the region, please stay healthy, and we'll do our best to take care of each other at this uncertain time. Better days are ahead and we will be there for you when the time is right."

Any youth interested in showcasing their animals should reach out to their department superintendent for more details.

Fair organizers said the 2021 Ingham County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 2 - Aug. 7.

