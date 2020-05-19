Ingham County Circuit Court business offices to remain closed indefinitely

Ingham County's 30th Judicial Circuit Court issued a statement Tuesday, saying the court's business offices will be closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The court said in the statement the closure is meant to mitigate the risk of further virus transmission.

The business offices of the courthouse originally closed on March 17, 2020. According to the statement, all in-custody arraignments and emergency matters (including emergency filings) will be conducted while the court’s business offices are closed to the public. Notices will be sent to affected departments, and will be posted on the court building.

