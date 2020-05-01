Ingham County Chamber of Commerce working on plans for when businesses reopen

The Ingham County Health Department held a virtual press conference Friday providing an update on the county's response to COVID-19.

One of the topics discussed was about what it is going to look like when businesses start to reopen.

President of Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce Tim Daman said the chamber of commerce is putting together an economic business task force to help come up with a smart strategy for what it will look like when businesses begin reopening.

He said they will make sure businesses focus on making the workplace a safe place to come back to.

"Implementing the new health protocol -- we've talked a lot about that, what's that going to look like for the employers as they continue to provide a safe and healthy workplace for their employees and customers. Bringing back the employees to the supply chain again and then ramping up to me some of those expected demands. I think there will be some pent up demands in certain areas of our economy and what and how are businesses going to be able to ramp up meet those demands," Daman said.

The Economic Business Task Force will have more information next week about their relaunch strategy.

Additionally, the Ionia County Health Department confirmed 38 cases of coronavirus at Herbruck's Poultry Farm.

According to Health Office Linda Vail, the outbreak had a big impact on Ingham County.

"We had 23 total (cases) that were associated with it. However, I believe seven of those were household contacts there, not actually employees of the farm so they are contacts to those employees," said Vail.

Greg Herbruck, the president of the farm, released a statement Friday afternoon.

He said the company makes the safety of its customers and employees top priority. He said employees are required to wear masks, gloves and safety glasses.

He said there is also a free on-site health clinic for employees and family members who have health concerns.

