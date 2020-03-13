Ingham County Animal Shelter needs help

The Ingham County Animal Shelter is asking for help in figuring out how a cat was brought in with an arrow in its abdomen.

The shelter first received complaints about the cat on Tuesday.

The shelter said the cat was not approaching humans and was avoiding contact, but returning to the same area for food.

The large, short hair male cat was found in the area of West Dexter Trail and Ives Road in Mason.

The shelter said the cat is being observed and treated by ICACS.

If you have any information about the cat you are asked to call 517-676-8370 ext.1 or anonymous tips can be left via voicemail to 517-676-8376 or by sending an email to reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org

