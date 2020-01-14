Dog houses wanted for dogs in need

More cold weather is on the way, and a dog house could mean the difference between life and death for a pooch.

That's why the Ingham County Animal Shelter (ICACS ) says they are in desperate need of dog house donations.

Director Heidi Williams says they're way under the number of dog houses they need and the next cold snap or snowfall could wipe out their current supply.

"Ideally we want to have our pets in our home, but sometimes there are cases when the animal isn't suited to be in the home or actually sometimes they prefer to be outside," said Williams.

For years the ICACS has offered free dog houses to community members in need, but now that winter has come they only have nine left.

"If it's a harsh winter we could probably use 50 to 60 more. If it stays pretty mild, 30 to 40 to really get us through the winter," said Williams.

ICACS needs the community's donations to keep the dog house program going.

"They don't even have to be the fancy ones, whatever anybody has, we're willing to take. We've had some people in the past build some nice dog houses out of wood - we'll take them. As long as it is a dry shelter with a wind barrier that the animal can get in, we're happy to take it," said Williams.

She estimates a brand new dog house can cost around $100 dollars, which is an expense not everyone can afford.

"Not everybody that owns a pet can afford everything that goes along with a pet. We understand that pets are important for everybody's well-being and their lives so we just try to support that. Also, making sure that we're taking care of the animal in the process, so that's where the dog houses come in," said Williams.

If you have a dog house you are no longer using and would like to donate it to the shelter, please contact Kate Turner at 517-676-8318.

Turner, spokesperson from ICACS, said in a release about the dog house program, that dog houses can be brought to the shelter in Mason on 600 Buhl St. or to the Outreach Center in Lansing on 826 W. Saginaw, or arrangements can be made to have the dog house picked up.

And, if you would like to donate to the shelter to purchase more dog houses, go to www.icasfund.org to donate online.

For approval procedures, see the attached release.

The ICACS has already donated 30 dog houses in the last six months.

Also, they want to remind everyone they always have animals that need adopting.

For more information on how to adopt a pet visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

