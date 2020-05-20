Ingham County Animal Shelter collecting donations for pets affected by Midland Flooding

The Ingham County Animal Control staff and volunteers are collecting donations to help the displaced animals of Midland County.

Volunteers will travel to the flood ravaged area to deliver much needed supplies including food, cat litter, cages, and blankets. All of the items have been donated by animal lovers of Ingham County.

If you'd like to make a donation for this relief effort or any other programs, drop them off at the Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter located at 600 Buhl St, in Mason.

