Ingham County Animal Shelter asking for help in animal abandonment case

Ingham County Animal Control is asking for the public's help in solving a case of apparent animal abandonment.

On Wednesday, April 29, Control Officers were called upon the discovery of animal remains behind a storage building in the residential area northwest of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and North Grand River Avenue. Two small breed dogs, believed to be chihuahua types, were found in small airline carriers. One was black, the other was tan and white. Both dogs were in severe stages of decomposition and were likely abandoned in early April.

The area around them was overgrown and has public access making finding the owners of those dogs difficult.

Animal abandonment is a major offense. Animal control officers are asking for your help in identifying who the owners may be.

If you know someone who recently lost, sold, or rehomed two chihuahuas matching the description above, contact the Ingham County Animal Control tipline at t 517-676-8376 and leave a voicemail. Tips can also be sent via email to reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org.

