Ingham County Animal Control hires new director

Ingham County Animal Control welcomed a new director for the second time since John Dinon was fired in 2018.

According to the Lansing State Journal, the Ingham County Board of Commissioners hired Heidi Williams to lead the department as a replacement for Jodi LeBombard.

LSJ reported that Williams was a civilian employee with the East Lansing Police Department, and will start her new job as director on Dec. 23.

LeBombard was hired in September of 2018 after former director John Dinon was fired.

Dinon's employment was terminated by the Board of Commissioners due to allegations of dogs neglected and abused while in his care.

A report said there was "deep organizational dysfunction at ICAC" during Dinon's time there.

