Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter hosting "Save a Life Soiree" Saturday

The Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) and Ingham County Animal Shelter Fund (ICASF) are co-hosting their fourth annual "Save a Life Soiree," according to a press release.

The event is being held to raise money for a new animal shelter and for the shelter's Animal Care Fund, according to the release.

The theme at this year's event will be a Pawsquarade, according to the release.

“This will be a great event where we can meet the community that supports our work, raise money to help the animals and enjoy a fun evening,” says ICASF Board Member and Soiree Planner, Ashley Shaffier.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing for food, auction items and entertainment.

News 10's David Andrews and 99.1's Monica Harris will emcee the event along with a presentation on the shelter's growth and changes in 2018 and 2019.

An update on the current shelter events will also be given by ICAC Director Jodi LeBombard.

“We are very grateful to the community for their support for the animal shelter and its programs. Fundraisers like this help the animal shelter go the extra mile to help the animals in its care. Between additional medical assistance to injured or ill pets, to behavior training and enrichment programs to pets waiting for their forever home, the funds raised truly make a difference in animal’s lives,” said Outreach Manager Kate Turner.

The ICASF is inviting everyone to attend the event, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $75 per person at the door.

For more information about the event, or to purchase tickets, click here. You can also contact Kate Turner at 517-676-8318 or by email at kturner@ingham.org.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.