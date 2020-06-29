Ingham Co. issues emergency order reducing restaurant capacity

The Ingham County Health Department has issued an emergency order reducing restaurant capacity to 50% or no more than 75 people, whichever is less.

The emergency order comes after 107 positive COVID-19 cases have been linked to Harper's Restaurant & Brew Pub.

The health department said although Executive Order 2020-114 already restricts restaurant capacity to 50% of normal seating, the county's emergency order directly affects large licensed food service establishments with capacities of more than 150.

Therefore, the health department said no food service establishment may have more than 75 patrons at one time.

“Large crowds are difficult to control,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “By allowing no more than 75 people, restaurants and bars will be better able to enforce social distancing and the use of masks and face coverings. I strongly encourage all bars and restaurants to strictly enforce safety measures and to do all they can to help stop the spread of coronavirus in our community.”

In regards to Harper's, the health department said the case count includes 95 primary cases, people who went to Harper's during the exposure period, and 12 secondary cases, people who were in contact with a primary case but did not go to Harper's themselves.

The health department said of the primary cases, 59 are residents of Ingham County. The health department said others who have tested positive have permanent residency in Clinton, Oakland, Wayne, St. Clair, Macomb, Eaton, Shiawassee, Livingston, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, Berrien and Calhoun counties.

The health department said people who visited Harpers between June 12 and June 20 are considered exposed and should have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days since their visit.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

