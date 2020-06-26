Ingham Co. Sheriff's Office: Suspect charged in death of Savanna Jacklin

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said it has charged a suspect in connection with the death of Savanna Jacklin, whose body was found in the Grand River at Baldwin Park in Onondaga Township back on June 25, 2019.

The sheriff's office said Jody Randall Arntz, 24, of Jackson, was arraigned on June 25, 2020 on one count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death. The sheriff's office said detectives worked tirelessly over the last year to bring the investigation to an end on the one-year anniversary of the recovery of Jacklin's body.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Department said Arntz was given a personal recognizance bond.

His next court date is scheduled for July 2 at 8:30 a.m. at the 55th District Court in Mason.

