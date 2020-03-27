Ingham Co. Health Department issues emergency order to protect essential workers

The Ingham County Health Department said it has issued an emergency order requiring all essential service providers and businesses in Ingham County to conduct "a brief health screening of workers and implement a social distancing plan to protect everyone's health to the greatest degree possible," according to a statement sent to News 10.

The health department said only the operations deemed critical under the governor's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order may stay open and they must follow this county order.

“We must be absolutely vigilant and do all we can. We’re at a critical point in our community’s COVID-19 response,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “The best and safest thing for people to do is to stay home, but this order helps reduce the risk for those who must work or interact with workers while seeking essential services.”

The health department said the order takes effect March 27, 2020 at 5 p.m. and requires all essential services and businesses to take the following actions:

-Screen everyone. Check employees for fever or other symptoms if they will enter facilities or buildings.

-Maintain six feet of distance between people whenever possible.

-Post this order at facility entrances.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

