Information meeting planned for Vevay Township oil well

A meeting is planned this week for those hoping to get more information about an oil and gas well proposed for Vevay Township, south of Mason.

The township board has invited Jordan Development Company and Environment Great Lakes and Energy tp share details, answer questions and hear concerns regarding the proposal.

An application has been submitted to the state to approve an oil and gas well on the southside of Kipp Road located immediately east of the railroad tracks. The meeting will include the applicant and the state to help explain what exactly is being proposed.

The meeting is set to take place on Thursday, Jan 9 at 6:30 p.m. inside the Vevay Township Hall.

The meeting is open to all residents.

