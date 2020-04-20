Infections peak in years before cancer diagnosis

A new study finds people may have more infections in the years preceding a cancer diagnosis.

Japanese researchers compared the medical records of 2-thousand cancer patients to people with no history of the disease.

The cancer group had much higher rates of flu, pneumonia, hepatitis and gastroenteritis in the six years before their diagnosis.

However, infection rates were the greatest,during the sixth year the year prior to developing cancer.

The study was led by researchers at Kyoto University (JAP) and published in 'Cancer Immunology Research.'

