Infants not getting enough Vitamin-D

New research reveals most infants do not meet the Vitamin-D intake guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The group says babies under one year should take 400 international units of Vitamin-D daily to help prevent rickets, a softening of the bones.

But the study found only 27% of infants actually met those guidelines.

Vitamin-D intake was lowest among breastfed and low income babies.

The study was led by researchers at National Institutes of Health and published in 'Pediatrics.'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.