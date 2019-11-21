Inducing late term pregnancies might save baby's lives

New research finds inducing labor is safer than a "wait-and-see" approach for late-term pregnancies.

The Swedish study tracked over 27-hundred women with low-risk pregnancies who were induced at 41 weeks, or allowed to reach beyond 42 weeks.

While they did not differ on many outcomes, six babies in the wait and see group died compared to none in the induction group.

Experts estimate that for every 230 women induced at 41 weeks one infant death could be prevented.

The study was led by researchers at Gothenberg University and published in 'The BMJ.'

