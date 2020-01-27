Individual income tax filing season begins

Michigan’s individual income tax filing season officially began, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Starting Monday, Jan. 27, Michiganders can file their taxes, at the latest all income taxes must be postmarked or e-filed by Wednesday, April. 15.

Electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure. According to the Department of Treasury, last year more than 4.3 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 85 percent of state income tax filers.

For people who still want to file their taxes with tax forms, those forms will be available in mid-February at public libraries, some post officers, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services county offices and Treasury Field Offices.

