Indiana seeks to dismiss suit limiting Lake Michigan access

The state of Indiana is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed by three lakefront property owners looking to restrict access to Lake Michigan beaches.

The lawsuit was filed in early December and asks a federal court to undo a ruling that establishes Lake Michigan's shoreline is open to all, and adjacent property owners can't exercise exclusive control of the beach between their homes and the water.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports the Porter property owners want the federal court to prohibit the state from enforcing the ruling so they can control who can access the beach near their homes.

They have until March 4 to respond.

