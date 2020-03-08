Indiana community battling shoreline erosion files lawsuit

An Indiana community along Lake Michigan has filed a federal lawsuit over its battle with shoreline erosion.

Ogden Dunes argues that the town's infrastructure and homes are in danger of “total destruction” if there's failure of the shoreline protection system.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Hammond, names the National Park Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, among others.

The Chicago Tribune reports that erosion became a concern a decade ago.

The lawsuit says protection plans were approved but Park Service and Army Corps “repeatedly interfered."

Federal officials did not immediate return a request for comment.

