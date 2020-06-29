Increases in COVID-19 cases cause concerns

As Michigan's economy begins to reopen, the state is starting to see new cases of coronavirus.

There were 236 newcases of COVID-19 reported in Michigan Monday.

Most of those are attributed to outbreaks in different parts of the state.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said because of this, it's important for everyone to still take precautions like wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands.

"It's not gone yet, the virus is still still here, it's still circulating. There's no vaccine and there is no recognized cure at this time," she said.

The state is seeing more and more people in their 20s to 30s getting infected. It's the age group with the most infections in Ingham County.

"I think people saw our numbers going down and thought we've got this. And we didn't," said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Many of the new outbreaks of COVID-19 are centered around restaurants. More than 80 people were infected after people crowded Harper's from June 12 to June 22.

Other cities and states are using the new growth in cases to keep bars and restaurants closed or restricted.

"Younger people are more likely to go into a place that is essentially a bar or a restaurant, but really more like a night club, and get crowded and hang out," said Vail.

Vail said business owners need to help enforce the rules to contain an outbreak.

"We need a united force in our business community to say these rules are indeed important the rules will help us stay open because it has not gone away," she said.

If the outbreaks continue, it is possible for the state to move backwards on the MI Safe Start plan.

MDHHS is also encouraging people to get a flu shot in the fall.

It won't stop anyone from getting coronavirus, but it could help people from getting both at the same time.

