Increase in calls to poison control for psychoactive substances

There has been an increase in calls to poison control centers related to natural psychoactive substances.

That's according to a new study from Children's Nationwide Hospital.

The increase has largely been fueled by marijuana as the drug has become legal in more states.

In fact, marijuana, including edibles and infused products, accounted for nearly half of all psychoactive substance exposures.

However, kratom and hallucinogenic mushrooms caused the largest number of hospital admissions and serious health problems.

