Incident at MSU dorm to be investigated as a possible hate crime

MSU is responding Monday after an item representing a hate crime was found on the outside of a dormitory door.

The message from the university is in response to an incident that took place at Bryan Hall.

"Whether it was intended to represent a symbol of hate or not, it has affected the two students," they said.

MSU Police are investigating along with the MSU Office of Institutional Equity.

The university says that students have shared feelings of sadness, anger, and dismay over the incident.

"We do not know the intent or motivation of those who defaced the door of the students, however, we do know that it has disrupted a sense of safety and belonging for them."

The school says there is a website available to students to report such incidents.

The website provides information for reporting bias incidents and education on what can be classified as bias or hate incidents and crimes.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.