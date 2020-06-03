In My View 6/3/2020: High school softball

Here’s hoping the July 8 girls softball all star doubleheader can be played at Ranney Park.

Eaton Rapids faces some all stars in the first game at 6 o’clock followed by a true all star game.

It likely will be the first live sporting event in greater Lansing since the state boys high school basketball district semi finals on March 12th.

More than 60 girls are due to take part which at least in a small way will keep from the entire senior softball season from being wiped out.

