If golf is struggling with the covid virus right now—and several players and caddies have now tested positive—what happens when the contact sports go back at it.

Just because baseball has 60 games and the playoffs scheduled in my view it’s no lock any of them will fully complete competition through the end of this year.

The virus has not left us yet and no vaccine has been produced so the obstacles to sports remain to handle.

