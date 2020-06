You wonder if the NCAA won’t soon convince all major football schools to just throw their hands up and try football and the winter sports later on this school year—football in the spring, the NCAA basketball tournament late spring in to June.

Even if games are played this fall the hassles will be many and the financial issues will simply grow.

I make it 50-50 football gets played as scheduled this fall given the current issues. We’ll see.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.