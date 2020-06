This is the 10th anniversary of Armando Gallaraga’s near perfect game for the Detroit Tigers.

Umpire Jim Joyce made an erroneous call on a ground ball that would have ended the game and Gallaraga would have gone into historical baseball lore.

This was before replay. Replay would have overturned such a call.

And that’s why in the big picture replay is good for sports and would have made that game one for the ages.

