In My View 6/19/2020: NCAA transfer rule

I’m sure Tom Izzo joins me in believing the most controversial NCAA rule on the books is the transfer rule.

Athletes are supposed to sit out a season upon transfer and not immediately play—unless they can gain a waiver.

And this week Marquette got such a waiver for basketball standout D. J. Carton, incoming from Ohio State.

Marquette’s Joey Hauser transferred to Michigan State a year ago and had to sit out last season because he couldn’t come up with waiver approval from the NCAA to Izzo’s disgust.

Like I say the rule should be simple—you transfer, you sit out a year, no exceptions, period.

