In My View 6/11/2020: Spartans baseball

Michigan State may not lose any or no more than pitcher Mason Erla in the major league draft—but then things change beginning Sunday morning.

Beginning at 9am undrafted free agents can sign with any team for $20,000.

Michigan State usually loses juniors who give up their senior year to try pro ball and in my view it has hurt the Spartans in years past since they have not won a Big Ten baseball title since 2010.

Losing players early has been key and that could be the case again once free agents can sign, again beginning Sunday.

