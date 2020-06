Nearly 200 players will be chosen in the major league amateur draft which begins tonight—among them could be Michigan State junior pitcher Mason Erla.

He is considered a hot prospect and reminds me of Mark Mulder who went on to a terrific major league career.

Erla has speed, is a power pitcher and was off to a great start in MSU’s abbreviated season when play was halted but he should get chosen somewhere among the five rounds.

