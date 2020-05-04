In My View 5/4/2020: Spartans football

When MSU has had its best football teams its quarterbacks were good enough to play in the NFL.

There is no heir apparent to Brian Lewerke and MSU coach Mel Tucker has one prospect coming in with next year’s freshman class Hamp Frey from Texas.

He has had injury issues but when healthy he’s shown promise.

Who knows if he’ll be the guy for MSU down the road but for sure in my view, MSU must begin with a stellar quarterback to have any kind of a good season.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.