The NFL owners vote today on whether to amend onside kicks for next season.

Teams can choose the conventional way or on two occasions have a 4th and 15 situation at their own 25 yard line hoping to pick up a first down.

If you’re a Lions fan do you on side kick or let Matthew Stafford try to pass for the first down?

The Lions may have to try such tactics next season since they are behind so often late in games.

