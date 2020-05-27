In My View 5/27/2020: High school football

One of the biggest issues for high school football this fall is not the pandemic—it’s money!

The school districts will likely be hurting when the state passes out money and extra curricular activities like sports may well get hurt depending on the district.

And pay to play may be mandatory and if it is high, how many parents won’t be able to afford it after going through financial issues of their own this year from the virus?

Food for thought and not very pleasant in my view either.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.