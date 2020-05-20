In My View 5/20/2020: Coronavirus impact on college sports

the NCAA needs to help its member schools dropping sports because of virus revenue concerns.

The minimum number of sports is 16 to stay division one.

I’d eliminate that number completely.

Quantity to me is not a big a deal as quality and many mid major schools will struggle to field 16 sports moving forward.

Central Michigan is at 16 after dropping men’s track and field yesterday and CMU has five men’s sports considered too few.

How will the NCAA respond? Stay tuned.

