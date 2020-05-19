In My View 5/19/2020: College football

I don’t know how the colleges will exactly play the games, but I’m certain some how some way football will be played in the coming school year, just for the monetary reasons alone.

With estimates by some schools of being down $75 million in revenue without football many wouldn’t even stay in business with such a hit.

Believe me one way or another, even playing in the spring, football will be seen at colleges whether the format changes a great deal or just a little, for the main reason that the cash it would provide is mandatory.

