The Pandemic may be mighty costly to Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmerman.

Had the Tigers cut him in the off season they’d have owed him $25 million.

But they kept him and if the Tigers play half a season he’ll likely get half that amount.

If the season is canceled in its entirety he gets paid for spring training $286,000.

He’s gotta be sweating it out that at least some portion of the season indeed is played right?

