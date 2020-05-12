In My View 5/12/2020: Detroit Tigers

The pandemic is hurting the Detroit Tigers rebuild.

They need fresh faces in their minor league system but the amateur draft this year has been reduced from 40 rounds to five and it may be reduced next year too.

They have the first pick in June and that’s fine, but they can ill afford to take a player who can’t help them big time down the road.

And by the end of the week we should know if the Tigers and the other big league clubs will have any minor league play this season at all.

