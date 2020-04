The NCAA says it is still considering the one time transfer without penalty rule for each athlete entering college sports on scholarship.

As it is more than 600 basketball players these days are in the transfer portal, and they know they may have to sit out a year now.

What if they won’t have to sit out in the future with a modified transfer rule?

The numbers in the portal, in my view, will drastically increase no doubt about it.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.