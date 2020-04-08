In My View 4/8/2020: Al Kaline

Just think Al Kaline earned somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.4 million in his 22 year Detroit Tigers’ career never more than $100,000 per year.

The Tigers’ pitcher Jordan Zimmerman, who won one game last season, will make $25 million this year alone.

He may make 25 starts or about $1 million per start.

When baseball was the national pastime salaries did not dominate like they do today pricing so many families out of attending games as when Kaline played.

