More and more sports events are crowding into the fall and early winter.

That means TV times will be at a premium for college football, providing games are played.

Big Ten stadiums all have lights and in my view they may get a vigorous work out.

Games could get moved to Friday nights and also played at night often in September and October is the inventory time from TV networks is needed to get everything aired. Stay tuned.

