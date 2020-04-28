In My View 4/28/2020: NFL Draft grades

I always hear about a team’s draft grades when the NFL draft ends each year.

How can you judge any team’s draft until the players play and at that until they’ve played a couple of seasons?

I claim no one can properly assess an NFL team’s choices, even the overall number one pick.

How do I know Joe Burrow will quarterback the Cincinnati Bengals the way he did LSU to the national title? Maybe he will.

But until we see how do we know? Grading drafts is nuts.

