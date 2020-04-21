In My View 4/21/2020: High school sports

Ken Sudall has chosen umpires for mid Michigan high school softball and baseball games for 30 years.

His people are struggling—no games, no unemployment either, although he is fighting for that at the moment.

But Sudall tells me half his umpires get out of the business because of fan abuse after two or three seasons.

That surprises me but if that’s the case I’d say the various high schools better do a better job disciplining their own fans or they won’t have to worry about the virus knocking out spring sports, abuse of umpires will do it on its own merits.

