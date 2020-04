The NFL draft begins Thursday and the Detroit Lions, as usual, need help almost everywhere.

Unless they trade the third pick, they likely will take Ohio State defensive back Jeffrey Okudah.

Darius Slay is gone so the Lions need a signature defensive back whether it’s Okudah or someone else later on.

The Lions always talk about trading down to get more picks but they never do and I’ll believe that when I see it.

