Former Michigan Stater Brian Allen is the first NFL player to be stricken with the coronavirus.

He’s in his third season with the Los Angeles Rams.

If the season was on how would this issue be handled?

Allen says he’s about to be fully released to work out again but what about his teammates?

Would they be quarantined and would games be postponed, canceled, or what?

All issues to consider with football to be played or not played this fall.

