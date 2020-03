The Big Ten tournament is wide open when it begins Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Even a team that has struggled like Minnesota, I think, has a chance to win it all, though the teams on Friday who only have to play three games I think have the best chance.

Michigan State could play its toughest game Friday as opposed to Sunday if the Spartans make it that far because there is that much parity, in my view, in the league this season.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.