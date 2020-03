Can Michigan State’s hockey team win twice this week end in Ann Arbor?

It’s a tall order as the Big Ten tournament gets underway with three first round series.

In my view game one tonight is the key—the loser winning two in a row will be a huge challenge even for Michigan.

This has been a topsy turvy Big Ten hockey season so nothing would surprise me and the winner of this series moves on to a one game Big Ten semi final, likely on the road.

