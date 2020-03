Michigan State basketball may well end up with three straight Big Ten titles and Cassius Winston will have spearheaded three of them.

The irony of it all is that Winston is a senior and in today’s day and age of college basketball, players of his talent head to the pro ranks long before their senior year.

What a break for the Spartans Winston has been here that long and good luck replacing him next season when he is gone.

