Watch MSU win at Penn State tonight and I don’t want to jinx em.

Penn State won in East Lansing but I think MSU will roll with the momentum of winning Saturday at Maryland.

MSU will be the favorite heading to the Big Ten tournament next week with a win over Penn State because almost assuredly MSU will win the home senior day game Sunday to finish the regular season against Ohio State.

